TCU upsets No. 25 Iowa, 79-66

Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla.

Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the field and scored 58 points in the paint. Xavier Cork contributed 10 points, while Eddie Lampkin added eight points and nine rebounds.

Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis paced the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 15 points apiece, while Kris Murray chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa shot 42.6 percent from the field — including just 34.3 percent in the second half — and finished 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Both teams shot just over 53 percent from the field in the first half, although the halftime scoreboard displayed a modest 36-34 lead for TCU, as the teams combined for 20 first-half turnovers and only four 3-pointers (two apiece).

The Horned Frogs led 9-0 early before the Hawkeyes caught up at 11-11. TCU held a 36-29 lead late in the first half, but Perkins’ three-point play and Payton Sandfort’s layup brought Iowa within 36-34 at the break.

Peavy led all scorers with 10 points in the first half, while Ulis paced Iowa with nine first-half points on 4-of-4 shooting.

The key stretch of the second half came when TCU went on a 13-2 run to turn a 45-41 lead into a commanding 15-point advantage.

Shahada Wells began the surge with a 3-pointer and later added a layup before Miles scored two straight baskets. Peavy’s transition layup expanded the lead to 58-43 with 12:20 remaining.

Wells’ layup with 8:13 left gave TCU a 70-49 advantage and Chuck O’Bannon followed with a layup to create the Horned Frogs’ biggest lead at 23.

Iowa scored 12 of the final 14 points to make the final margin a bit more respectable.

–Field Level Media