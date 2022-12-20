Taylor Powell, E. Michigan beat San Jose St. at Idaho Potato Bowl

Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Powell passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to Darius Lassiter and Samson Evans rushed for 82 yards and two scores to help Eastern Michigan defeat San Jose State 41-27 on Tuesday at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

Eastern Michigan (9-4) responded from an early deficit to finish with the second-most victories in a season in school history and claim its first bowl victory since a win against San Jose State in the 1987 California Bowl.

San Jose State (7-5) outgained the Eagles 498-416 but ultimately was unable to recover from a 33-0 Eastern Michigan run spanning parts of the first three quarters. Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 27-yard run just 1:08 into the game and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Lockhart just more than seven minutes later.

The Eagles blocked the ensuing point-after, with Tristen Hines returning it to the end zone for two points. Eastern Michigan followed with four touchdowns before the close of the first half for a 30-13 lead.

San Jose State stopped the Eagles’ surge with a sparkling touchdown with 5:28 to play in the third quarter, as Cordeiro connected with Nick Nash for a 17-yard score. Nash, a former quarterback, leapt to snag a contested pass near the right pylon. The point-after drew the Spartans within 33-20.

The teams traded touchdowns after that, and the Spartans had the opportunity to move within one score after Powell was intercepted in the end zone with 4:42 to play. The Eastern Michigan defense responded with its third interception of the game on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.

The Spartans entered the game with just six turnovers this season, tied for the fewest among FBS schools.

Jaylon Jackson rushed for 54 yards for the Eagles, including a 31-yard touchdown. Lassiter had six receptions for 108 yards.

Cordeiro was 26-for-44 passing for three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 50 yards and a score.

Isaiah Hamilton had five catches for 137 yards and a TD. Elijah Cooks added six catches for 93 yards.

