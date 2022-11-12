Target Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - targetcenter.com

Target Center opened in October 1990. It was the first arena in the country to ban smoking and prohibit tobacco ads; these activities have never been permitted. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Target Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Target Center located?

Target Center is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The address of Target Center is 600 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN, 55403.

Who plays at Target Center?

The Minnesota Timberwolves play at Target Center.

What is the capacity of the Target Center?

The capacity at Target Center is 19,356, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Target Center?

Target Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Target Center?

Credit – parkmobile.io

Target Center has nearly 25,000 parking spaces in 38 parking lots and ramps throughout downtown, with most providing a short walk. You can expect to pay around $9 to $15 for parking at Target Center.

Can you watch the Minnesota Timberwolves warm up at Target Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Target Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Target Center?

Target Center allows items including bags as long as they’re no larger than 5” x 9″, diaper bags, and medical bags.

Is Target Center cashless?

Target Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Target Center?

Suites at Target Center cost between $4,000-$8,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Target Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Target Center.

Chairman’s Club Suites are an exclusive sideline-located suite option at the Target Center. Chairman’s Club Suites can accommodate groups of 12-22 guests.

TCL Theater Boxes offer a fantastic all-inclusive premium option for small groups on a semi-private balcony overlooking the court.

What is there to eat at Target Center?

Credit – targetcenter.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Target Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Bucher and the Boar: Brats, onions, cheese, water, beer, soda, and more are out in sections 106, 205, and 237.

Brats, onions, cheese, water, beer, soda, and more are out in sections 106, 205, and 237. The Breakfast Sandwich: Serving breakfast during a basketball game has never been better. The breakfast sandwich stand serves bacon, egg, cheese sandwiches, and more in sections 129 and 225.

Serving breakfast during a basketball game has never been better. The breakfast sandwich stand serves bacon, egg, cheese sandwiches, and more in sections 129 and 225. Craft Minneapolis Beer: Fans looking to drink local craft favorites from Minnesota can do so at section 104.

Fans looking to drink local craft favorites from Minnesota can do so at section 104. Molten Melts: The classic Philly cheesesteak and more are in section 136.

The classic Philly cheesesteak and more are in section 136. Budweiser Beer Garden: In section 121, this beer garden offers plenty of drinks on tap for fans to enjoy during game day.

In section 121, this beer garden offers plenty of drinks on tap for fans to enjoy during game day. Mac Time: Offering a wide range of mac and cheese dishes like smoked brisket for fans to have during a basketball game in section 133.

Offering a wide range of mac and cheese dishes like smoked brisket for fans to have during a basketball game in section 133. Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Serving up the classic hot chicken sandwich and more in section 231.

Serving up the classic hot chicken sandwich and more in section 231. Firehouse Burger: Hamburgers with jalapenos, cheese, lettuce, French fries, and more out in sections 113 and 211.

Hamburgers with jalapenos, cheese, lettuce, French fries, and more out in sections 113 and 211. Tot Dish Tacos: Serving up warm tacos and more for fans to enjoy.

Serving up warm tacos and more for fans to enjoy. Gourmet Burger: Fans looking for signature burgers, fries, beers, water, soda, and more can head to section 129.

Fans looking for signature burgers, fries, beers, water, soda, and more can head to section 129. Fhima’s La Belle Epoque: Offering top-of-the-line cocktails and more for fans during a basketball game out in section 126.

Offering top-of-the-line cocktails and more for fans during a basketball game out in section 126. Life Café: Offering up the Beyond Burger, plant-based chicken dishes, and more in section 106.

