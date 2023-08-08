Despite being in a battle for the AL East division crown, the Tampa Bay Rays have managed to overcome several impactful injuries to their pitching staff so far this season. Unfortunately, now Shane McClanahan’s recent struggles point to another lengthy injury.

Having allowed 13 runs in his past three starts, McClanahan had long been battling back soreness, but his most recent start on Aug. 2 suggested something more serious. The southpaw first experienced soreness in his left forearm, leading to the Rays placing their ace on the 15-day injured list.

After meeting with a team of specialists over the weekend, it has been determined that surgery is a possibility for McClanahan. For now, Rays manager Kevin Cash says it is “highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Yet, the two-time All-Star is still set to meet with another specialist before making any final declarations on potentially season-ending surgery.

The Rays head into MLB games today three games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East division lead and four games ahead in the Wild Card race. But the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays aren’t far behind, with the Seattle Mariners quickly gaining ground too.

Tampa Bay has yet to announce McClanahan’s replacement in the starting rotation, but Tyler Glasnow is set to return to the staff, possibly as soon as Wednesday with the starter yet to be announced.

