T-Wolves trample Cavs in NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Michael “BearDaBeast” Key scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists to lead T-Wolves Gaming to an 87-43 rout of Cavs Legion GC on Wednesday in both teams’ opening game of group play at the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger added 18 points and 19 rebounds for the T-Wolves. Devin “DLAW” Lawrence paced the Cavs with 16 points and five steals.

“This was a great win to start the season,” T-Wolves Gaming coach Nick Gartrelle said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team and we came out strong and got the W. Now, it’s time to prepare for the next game.”

In other Wednesday action, defending NBA 2K League champion Wizards District Gaming bounced back from an opening loss to defeat Hawks Talon GC 63-44.

Mexican-based expansion team DUX Infinitos improved to 2-0 with a 67-58 victory over Bucks Gaming. Jazz Gaming edged Blazer5 Gaming 79-76. NetsGC downed Grizz Gaming 73-60, and Mavs Gaming got past Kings Guard Gaming 64-51. The Gen.G Tigers topped Heat Check Gaming 60-57, and Raptors Uprising GC defeated Magic Gaming 82-56.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League standings, with points for The Tipoff, overall winning percentage and point differential

Western Conference

1. DUX Infinitos, 2, 100, 5.5

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 1, 100, 44.0

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1, 100, 14.0

4. Jazz Gaming, 1, 100, 3.0

5. Bucks Gaming, 1, 50, 2.0

6. Mavs Gaming, 1, 50, even

7. Pacers Gaming, 0, 0, -2.0

8. Blazer5 Gaming, 0, 0, -3.0

9. Kings Guard Gaming, 0, 0, -13.5

10. Cavs Legion GC, 0, 0, -44.0

T11. Pistons GT (yet to play)

T11. Lakers Gaming (yet to play)

Eastern Conference

4. Raptors Uprising GC, 2, 100, 18.0

2. Gen.G Tigers, 2, 100, 11.5

1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1, 100, 23.0

3. 76ers GC, 1, 100, 18.0

12. NetsGC, 1, 100, 13.0

5. Hornets Venom GT, 1, 100, 5.0

9. Wizards District Gaming, 1, 50, -0.5

6. Knicks Gaming, 0, 0, -5.0

8. Heat Check Gaming, 0, -10.5

7. Grizz Gaming, 0, 0, -11.5

10. Hawks Talon GC, 0, 0, -21.0

11. Magic Gaming, 0, 0, -26.0

