T-Wolves Gaming repeats as The Tipoff champion

T-Wolves Gaming won their second consecutive title at the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff Tournament, sweeping 76ers GC in two games in the finals on Saturday.

The T-Wolves, the NBA 2K affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, went 4-0 on the day, capped by wins of 73-68 and 83-66 over 76ers GC in the best-of-three final.

Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger earned tourney MVP honors for the T-Wolves, averaging 20.2 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 85 percent from the floor for the tournament. He had 14 points and 19 boards in the first game of the finals, and 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the clincher.

Teammate Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White led all scorers in the second game with 39 points, after collecting 19 points and eight assists in the opener.

Earlier Saturday, the T-Wolves eliminated Lakers Gaming in two straight games (73-63 and 85-78), while the 76ers swept Heat Check Gaming 73-47 and 68-66.

