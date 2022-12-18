Surge, FaZe move to winners final in CDL Major 1

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Surge and Atlanta FaZe advanced to the winners final in the playoff stage of the Call of Duty League Major 1 on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

Those teams will meet Sunday, with the victor capturing a berth in the grand finals later in the day. The loser will have to drop to the elimination final to vie for the other spot in the grand final.

The Surge defeated the New York Subliners 3-1, and the FaZe beat the Toronto Ultra, also 3-1.

Having been dropped into the lower round of the double-elimination tournament, the Ultra and Subliners each won later in the day and will square off on Sunday, with the winner to face the Surge-FaZe loser.

The Ultra beat the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1 and the Subliners eliminated the Las Vegas Legion, also 3-1.

In earlier lower-bracket round one matches, the Thieves had beaten the Florida Mutineers 3-0, while the Legion edged the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2.

The Surge fell behind the Subliners early, losing 250-182 on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint. But they won the next three maps: 6-2 on Embassy Search & Destroy, 3-2 on El Asilo Control and 250-213 on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint.

The FaZe took command early against the Ultra, posting wins on Breenbergh Hardpoint (250-191) and Embassy Search & Destroy (6-2). The Ultra came back with a 3-2 win on Breenbergh Hotel Control, but Atlanta clinched the match with a 250-161 showing on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint.

The Ultra fell behind early against the Thieves, losing 250-237 on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint. But then Toronto rattled off consecutive wins on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy (6-4), Breenbergh Hotel Control (3-1) and Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint (250-238).

The Subliners got the jump on the Legion 250-206 on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint. Las Vegas came back to win 6-4 on Al Bagra Fortress Search & Destroy, but New York claimed the match with consecutive wins on Breenbergh Hotel Control (3-0) and Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint (250-238).

The Thieves made quick work of the Mutineers, winning 250-233 on Embassy Hardpoint, 6-3 on Embassy Search & Destroy and 3-1 on Breenbergh Control.

The Legion and Rokkr staged a back-and-forth match, which started with Minnesota’s 250-136 victory on Hardpoint Embassy. The Legion rebounded with wins on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy (6-3) and Al Bagra Fortress Control (3-1).

The Rokkr came back to tie the match with a 250-197 victory on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint, but Las Vegas eked out a 6-5 win on El Asilo Search & Destroy to claim the match.

Sunday’s matches:

Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe (winners final)

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners (lower round 3)

Toronto-New York winner vs. Seattle-Atlanta loser (elimination final)

Seattle-Atlanta winner vs. elimination final winner (grand finals)

Prize pool:

First place: TBA, $200,000, 65 CDL points

Second place: TBA, $120,000, 50 points

Third place: TBA, $80,000, 40 points

Fourth place: TBA, $40,000, 30 points

Fifth-sixth place: Los Angeles Thieves, Las Vegas Legion, $20,000, 20 points

Seventh-eighth place: Florida Mutineers, Minnesota Rokkr, $10,000, 10 points

Ninth-12th place: Los Angeles Guerrillas, OpTic Texas, LAG Academy, Elevate, no money or points

13th-16th place: Decimate Gaming, Pollodrom, London Royal Ravens, Boston Breach, no money or points

