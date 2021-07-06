Suns’ Dario Saric exits Game 1 of NBA Finals with knee injury

Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (left) against Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns reserve big man Dario Saric left Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the first half on Tuesday with a right knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 6-foot-10 Saric landed awkwardly on a play in the first quarter and left with 1:43 remaining in the opening period. He headed to the Suns’ locker room in the second quarter and was having trouble putting weight on his right leg.

Saric did not score a point in two minutes of action against the Milwaukee Bucks and was 0-for-1 from the field with one rebound.

Saric averaged 8.7 points with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists during 50 regular-season games (four starts) this season. In 13 playoff games off the bench before the start of the Finals, the fifth-year player produced 4.8 points with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

–Field Level Media