Streaking Bruins hold on for win over Devils

David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night in Newark, N.J., for their fourth consecutive win.

Boston trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes but scored four goals in the second period and led 4-1 entering the third.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Patrice Bergeron also scored and David Krejci collected two assists for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves raised his record to 19-1-1. He entered the night leading the NHL in wins, goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.937).

Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored New Jersey’s goals. Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists, and Tatar added a helper.

New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled after two periods, having stopped 14 of 18 shots. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood and made five saves.

Hughes opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 16:36 of the first period. Assists went to Hamilton and Hischier.

It was the 200th career game for Hughes, who leads the team in goals (18) and points (39).

Bergeron tied the game 3:11 into the second period, and the Bruins took a 2-1 lead on Pastrnak’s first goal at 4:34 of the middle period.

Pastrnak’s second goal made it a 3-1 game at 9:52 of the second, and Bergeron extended Boston’s lead with 2:33 remaining in the period.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (24) and assists (23).

Tatar sliced New Jersey’s deficit to 4-2 when he scored at 11:01 of the third. Sharangovich’s goal made it 4-3 with 6:13 to play, off assists from Hamilton and Tatar.

The Devils were without defensemen Ryan Graves (lower-body injury) and John Marino (upper-body injury).

The Bruins improved their road record to 9-4-0 and ran their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).

New Jersey is 1-6-1 in its past eight games.

