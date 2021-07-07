Steph Curry rookie card nets record price

May 21, 2021; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The most expensive trading card in existence belongs to the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Well, it belongs to alternative investment firm Alt, technically, but it has Curry’s likeness on it.

The record-setting card recently fetched the price of $5.9 million, breaking the previous record of a LeBron James card that went for $5.2 million, to Alt as well.

“Steph is a generational player,” Alt’s founder Leore Avidar told NBC Sports. “Our data shows that Steph’s cards have increased 35% in value YTD — compare that to the S&P and you can see the outsized return potential.”

In the All-Star point guard’s return to the NBA in 2020-21 following a broken left hand sidelining him for the majority of 2019-20, the 33-year-old Curry scored a career-high 32 points per game in 63 games, once again shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc (42.1).

The Warriors finished 39-33, good for ninth in the Western Conference, losing in overtime to Memphis 117-112 in a play-in game.

–Field Level Media