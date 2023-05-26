Stefanos Tsitsipas on split with coach: ‘Less is more’

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Friday that his split with coach Mark Philippoussis was a “mutual decision” and that the pair remain on good terms.

Tsitsipas, the World’s No. 5-ranked player, said the reason for the split had to do with the difficulty having two coaches on the court. Therefore, the 24-year-old Greek opted to part ways with Philippoussis and keep his primary coach, his father Apostolos Tsitsipas.

“It’s never easy having two coaches on the court. I know they are there to help and give the best they can, and provide for me,” Tsitsipas told reporters.

“But sometimes it can get quite kind of hectic having two coaches share opinions. I’m at a phase of my career in life where I need one coach that can provide all the information, all the analysis, all of the things that I’m looking for to improve my game. Less is more, in my opinion.”

“… It is very important to stick with few people, in my opinion, and make that work, because when you have a lot of people around you, it can get very draining for your mental energy, too.”

Philippoussis, 46, was a finalist at the U.S. Open in 1998 and at Wimbledon in 2003.

