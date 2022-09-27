Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick enters concussion protocol

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick was assessed for a concussion after Thursday’s 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t clear at what point in the game Fitzpatrick might have sustained the concussion.

Tomlin said he wasn’t prepared to begin planning to play the New York Jets on Sunday without Fitzpatrick, who wears multiple hats in the Pittsburgh defense.

“I’m not ready to suggest that at this point. I’m just acknowledging that he’s in the protocol,” Tomlin said.

Fitzpatrick, 29, has two interceptions in the first three games of the season, returning one for a score.

A first-team All-Pro, Fitzpatrick has 376 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passed defensed, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four touchdowns in 67 career games (62 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2018-19) and Steelers (2019-22).

–Field Level Media