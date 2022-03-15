Stars goalie Anton Khudobin has hip surgery, out for season

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his right hip, the team announced Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He is expected to need six months to recover from the initial injury.

Khudobin, 35, posted a 3-4-1 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in nine games (seven starts) this season. He has not played in the NHL since Jan. 15.

Rookie Jake Oettinger has shouldered the load in net of late for the Stars (32-22-3, 67 points). He owns a 19-8-1 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 30 games (28 starts).

