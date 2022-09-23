Spurs add former WNBA star Candice Dupree to staff

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar

The San Antonio Spurs announced the hiring of former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a player development coach on Friday.

Dupree, 38, was a seven-time All-Star and a 2014 league champion during a 16-year career with five teams (2006-21).

She ranks fifth on the WNBA’s career chart in points (6,895) and games (494) and is seventh in rebounds (3,144).

Dupree was part of the Spurs’ coaching staff for the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon guided the Las Vegas Aces to the 2022 WNBA championship in her first season as head coach.

