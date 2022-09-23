fbpx
Published September 23, 2022

Spurs add former WNBA star Candice Dupree to staff

FILE Candice Dupree (4) led the Fever with 19 points in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.Indiana Fever Forward Candice Dupree 4 At Banker S Life Fieldhouse In Indianapolis June 12 2018FILE Candice Dupree (4) led the Fever with 19 points in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar

The San Antonio Spurs announced the hiring of former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a player development coach on Friday.

Dupree, 38, was a seven-time All-Star and a 2014 league champion during a 16-year career with five teams (2006-21).

She ranks fifth on the WNBA’s career chart in points (6,895) and games (494) and is seventh in rebounds (3,144).

Dupree was part of the Spurs’ coaching staff for the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon guided the Las Vegas Aces to the 2022 WNBA championship in her first season as head coach.

–Field Level Media

