Spring training roundup: Robinson Cano’s four-hit day highlights Mets’ win

Robinson Cano went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to help the New York Mets post an 8-4 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Cano had a double and three singles while raising his spring average to .364. Eduardo Escobar hit his third homer of the spring, Pete Alonso had two doubles and New York had 15 hits overall.

Jorge Soler hit a solo blast and Jesus Aguilar delivered a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Red Sox 6, Braves 3

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run and Rafael Devers add a three-run blast during a five-run second inning as visiting Boston defeated Atlanta at Venice, Fla. Matt Olson hit a solo shot for the Braves.

Phillies 8, Tigers 7

Bryce Harper and Mickey Moniak each hit two homers to help host Philadelphia edge Detroit at Clearwater, Fla. Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, hit one of the Tigers’ four homers.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

George Springer hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning as Toronto defeated visiting New York at Dunedin, Fla. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson went deep for the Yankees.

Rays 9, Pirates 2

Wander Franco, Francisco Mejia and Taylor Walls each went 3-for-3 and Tampa Bay racked up 21 hits while knocking off host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Pittsburgh hitters combine to strike out 13 times.

Nationals 9, Astros 6

Keibert Ruiz went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs and Maikel Franco hit a two-run shot as host Washington beat Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Jeremy Pena had two homers and four RBIs for the Astros.

Twins 8, Orioles 2

Right-hander Sonny Gray struck out six while retiring all 12 batters he faced and Miguel Sano belted a two-run home run as host Minnesota defeated Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer for the Orioles.

