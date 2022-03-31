Spring training roundup: Bryce Harper’s HR helps Phillies down Yanks

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper smacked his fourth homer of the spring and the two-run blast helped the host Philadelphia Phillies record a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday at Clearwater, Fla.

Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning. Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the third and right-hander Zach Eflin tossed 3 2/3 hitless innings for the Phillies.

New York had just four hits. The Yankees plated two runs on infield outs in the seventh inning and added another on Miguel Andujar’s RBI double in the eighth.

Rays 5, Braves 1

Randy Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help visiting Tampa Bay knock off Atlanta at North Port, Fla. Matt Olson hit his first spring homer since the Braves acquired him from the Oakland Athletics.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3

Right-hander Alex Manoah gave up one hit in four scoreless innings and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered as host Toronto defeated Detroit at Dunedin, Fla. Eric Haase homered for the Tigers.

Red Sox 4, Twins 3

Rafael Devers belted his fifth homer of the spring and Bobby Dalbec also went deep as Boston edged visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run blast for the Twins.

Orioles 4, Pirates 4

Bryan Reynolds and Diego Castillo homered to help Pittsburgh play to a tie with visiting Baltimore at Bradenton, Fla. Nick Gonzales lined a run-scoring double and Jared Triolo hit a sacrifice fly during a two-run eighth inning uprising that knotted the score for the Orioles.

