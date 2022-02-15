Sporting KC acquire Nikola Vujnovic on loan

Dec 3, 2020; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Sporting Kansas City logo blocking a seating section during the game against Minnesota United at Children’s Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City acquired Montenegro national team striker Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac on Tuesday.

Per the team’s news release, Sporting Kansas City will have the option to retain the 25-year-old at the end of the 2022 MLS season.

Vujnovic will occupy an international spot on Sporting Kansas City’s roster.

He collected 10 goals and an assist last season with FK Vozdovac, which competes in Serbia’s top division. He has spent the past two campaigns with the club after playing the 2019-20 season with FK Podgorica in the top-flight Montenegrin First League.

–Field Level Media