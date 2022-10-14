Spitfire, Shock, Mayhem earn sweeps in Countdown Cup qualifiers

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The London Spitfire, San Francisco Shock and Florida Mayhem all won matches by 3-0 scores Friday to kick off the final week of West region qualifiers for the Overwatch League Countdown Cup.

The Spitfire swept the New York Excelsior, the Shock took down the last-place Paris Eternal and the Mayhem beat the Toronto Defiant, who are competing remotely due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

London toppled New York 2-0 on Busan-UAT, 5-4 on Paraiso and 3-2 on Route 66.

San Francisco defeated Paris 2-0 on Ilios, 3-2 on Eichenwalde and 3-2 again on Route 66. The Eternal fell to 0-5 and remained the last winless team in Countdown Cup qualifying.

Florida took care of Toronto 2-0 on Ilios, 3-2 on Eichenwalde and 2-0 on Junkertown for the sweep.

The three teams in the East that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top six finishers in the West will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West. Seeding for the Countdown Cup is based on results in the ongoing qualifying matches.

Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs will begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Action continues Saturday with two play-in matches in the East region and three qualifying matches in the West:

–Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

–TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark (East)

–San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire

–New York Excelsior vs. Boston Uprising

–Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*clinched playoff berth)

West

1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 6 points, 6-0, +13

2. *Dallas Fuel, 5 points, 5-1, +11

3. *Atlanta Reign, 4 points, 4-2, +5

4. *Houston Outlaws, 3 points, 3-1, +5

5. London Spitfire, 3 points, 3-2, +1

6. Washington Justice, 3 points, 3-3, -3

7. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-2, +2

8. *San Francisco Shock, 2 points, 2-3, -1

9. Florida Mayhem, 2 points, 2-3, -2

10. Vancouver Titans, 2 points, 2-4, -6

11. Toronto Defiant, 1 point, 1-4, -5

12. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-4, -8

13. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-5, -12

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 5 points, 5-1, +11

2. Guangzhou Charge, 4 points, 4-2, +3

3. *Philadelphia Fusion, 3 points, 3-3, +3

4. *Shanghai Dragons, 3 points, 3-3, +1

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 3 points, 3-3, -5

6. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-4, -5

7. Hangzhou Spark, 1 point, 1-5, -8

–Field Level Media