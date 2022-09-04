Spitfire, Mayhem win to qualify for Summer Showdown on final day

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The London Spitfire and Florida Mayhem came through in must-win matches Sunday to qualify for the Summer Showdown out of the West Region.

On the final day of qualifiers, the Spitfire beat the Toronto Defiant 3-1 and the Mayhem topped the New York Excelsior 3-0. Both teams moved to 3-3 with the win, just inside the cut line for the tournament.

The top four teams from the East and the top eight from the West qualified for the double-elimination $330,000 Summer Showdown, which begins on Thursday in Toronto.

The Spitfire finished fifth in the East standings and the Mayhem grabbed the eighth and final spot.

London dropped its opening map to Toronto, 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, before rallying. The Spitfire grabbed a 5-4 win on Hollywood, took a 3-2 result on Circuit Royal and hung on 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Florida managed three one-score victories to sweep New York, which was also vying for a Summer Showdown berth. The Mayhem won 2-1 on Oasis, 3-2 on Paraiso and 3-2 on Junkertown.

Also qualifying for the tournament out of the West were the Dallas Fuel, San Francisco Shock, Houston Outlaws, Defiant, Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice. The top three seeds — Dallas, San Francisco and Houston — got to select their first-round opponents, which resulted in a rematch between fourth-seeded Toronto and fifth-seeded London.

The Summer Showdown begins Thursday with four first-round matches:

–Dallas Fuel vs. Washington Justice.

–San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans

–Houston Outlaws vs. Florida Mayhem

–Toronto Defiant vs. London Spitfire

West

1. Dallas Fuel, 6-0, +11, 6 points

2. San Francisco Shock, 5-1, +10, 5

T3. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +4, 4

T3. Toronto Defiant 4-2, +4, 4

5. London Spitfire, 3-3, +3, 3

6. Vancouver Titans, 3-3, +2, 3

7. Washington Justice, 3-3, +2, 3

8. Florida Mayhem, 3-3, 0, 3

9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-4, 0, 2

10. Atlanta Reign, 2-4, -3, 2

T11. New York Excelsior, 2-4, -8, 2

T11. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -8, 2

13. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -17, 0

East

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-0, +17, 6 points

2. Seoul Dynasty, 5-1, +10, 5

3. Guangzhou Charge, 4-2, +1, 4

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-4, -4, 2

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -5, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -9, 1

7. Hangzhou Spark, 1-5, -10, 1

–Field Level Media