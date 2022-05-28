Spitfire even record in OWL Kickoff Clash West qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The London Spitfire defeated Atlanta Reign on Saturday to reach .500 in West Division qualifying in the Overwatch League’s Kickoff Clash.

The Spitfire improved to 3-3. If qualifying ended today, the Spitfire would be the first team on the wrong side of the cutoff.

In other action, Houston Outlaws defeated Paris Eternal 3-2 and Florida Mayhem beat Washington Justice 3-1.

The Spitfire opened with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street. The Reign (3-2) responded with a 3-2 win on Circuit Royal. Spitfire went ahead 2-1 on Midtown but Reign took Ilios 2-0. The Spitfire clinched with a 1-0 win on Colosseo.

Mayhem dropped the first map to the Justice, 1-0 on New Queen Street. But Mayhem won the next three – 2-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 4-3 on Midtown and 2-0 on Ilios.

The Outlaws pulled a reverse sweep on Eternal, who took the first two maps, 1-0 on Colosseo and 3-2 on Route 66. Outlaws responded with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde, 2-0 on Oasis and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

West action continues Sunday with two matches:

Boston Uprising vs. Dallas Fuel

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4

T3. Florida Mayhem, 4-2, +7, 4

T3. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4

T3. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 4

6. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3

7. Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-2, +4, 3

T8. Washington Justice, 3-3, 0, 3

T9. London Spitfire, 3-3, -2, 3

10. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1

T12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0

T12. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-1, +8, 4

2. Hangzhou Spark, 3-1, +4, 3

3. Shanghai Dragons, 3-1, 0, 3

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-2, +1, 2

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-2, 0, 2

6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-4, -8, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -5, 0

–Field Level Media