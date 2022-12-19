Spirit re-sign defender Amber Brooks to one-year deal

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Spirit re-signed defender Amber Brooks to a one-year deal on Monday.

Brooks, who turns 32 next month, had two goals in 16 matches last season in her first campaign for Washington. She played 1,032 regular-season minutes.

“I know that the Spirit will continue to be the best team for my career aspirations,” Brooks said in a news release. “I’m inspired by the vision of the club.”

Brooks has played in 150 NWSL matches (119 starts) while playing for four organizations. She also appeared in a match for the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2013 and has had two stints with Adelaide United in Australia.

“Amber is a very driven and hard-working player who is hungry to keep improving and help this team move forward,” Spirit coach Mark Parsons said in the news release. “In a short space of time Amber has been an influential person in this group and I am looking forward to working with her.”

–Field Level Media