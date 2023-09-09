Spencer Rattler carries South Carolina past Furman

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as South Carolina bounced back from its season-opening loss to top visiting in-state FCS opponent Furman 47-21 on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

Rattler was nearly perfect, completing 25 of 27 passes for 345 yards with no interceptions for the Gamecocks (1-1). It marked the third time in his 38 career collegiate games that he has thrown for that many yards without being picked off.

One of Rattler’s backups, LaNorris Sellers, completed all four of his pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. South Carolina’s passing touchdowns went to different receivers.

Xavier Legette caught one of them and led the team with 118 yards on six receptions. It’s just the second time he has topped 100. Eddie Lewis also had six catches for 89 yards.

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff went 14-of-24 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 15 yards.

The Paladins (1-1) led 14-7 lead early in the second quarter after Huff threw a 4-yard scoring strike to Luke Shiflett to cap off an 11-play, 66-yard drive. But the Gamecocks responded with a 10-play, 75-yard march that ended with Rattler’s 1-yard scoring dive play.

South Carolina’s defense then forced Furman into three consecutive three-and-outs.

South Carolina turned two of those ensuing possessions into touchdowns and took a 27-14 lead into the break.

The Gamecocks then piled on three more touchdowns in the second half before Furman finally answered with under five minutes to play.

After allowing nine sacks to North Carolina in its opener, South Carolina gave up just one on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks’ defense got two sacks and five pass breakups.

The schedule gets tougher for South Carolina next Saturday when it begins SEC play on the road at rival No. 1 Georgia. Furman travels to meet Kennesaw State.

–Field Level Media