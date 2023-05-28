Spark, Infernal move on to bracket grand finals in OWL East Spring play

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark and Seoul Infernal advanced to the grand final of their respective brackets Sunday in the Overwatch League East Spring Stage knockout finals.

In Bracket 1, the Spark rallied against the Guangzhou Charge 3-2 to win the upper-bracket final. In Bracket 2, the Seoul Infernal knocked the Dallas Fuel to the lower bracket with a 3-1 victory.

The Charge took command of the contest early, jumping to a 2-0 lead with a 2-1 win on Ilios and a 5-4 triumph on King’s Row. But the Spark came back with a reverse sweep following a trio of victories: 3-2 on Havana, 1-0 on Colosseo and 2-0 on Oasis.

“We had our very first reverse sweep of this season in an absolutely incredible series!,” the Spark tweeted after the match. “Give us a little time and this super team WILL surprise you.”

The Charge fell to the lower bracket, where they will meet the Dreamers in the final, with the winner advancing to the grand final and a matchup with the Spark.

The Dreamers pulled off a 3-2 win over fellow Overwatch Contenders team Poker Face, alternating wins. The Dreamers took a 2-0 victory on the first map, Antarctic Peninsula, with Poker Face winning 3-2 on Hollywood. The Dreamers took control again, winning 2-1 on Rialto, then were shut out, 1-0, on Esperanca, before sealing the match with a 2-0 triumph on Lijiang Tower.

In the second bracket, the Infernal jumped to a lead with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower, with the Fuel getting even, 2-1 on King’s Row. The Infernal used 4-3 and 1-0 wins on Rialto and Colosseo, respectively, to seal their spot in the grand final.

The Fuel will meet O2 Blast in the lower-bracket final following the Contenders team’s 3-1 defeat of Panthera. O2 Blast took a 2-0 win on Nepal, finishing 3-0 on King’s Row and 1-0 on Colosseo. Panthera won the third map, Junkertown, 2-0.

Both lower-bracket finals will be played Saturday, with the grand finals the following day.

The winners in each bracket receive entry into the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.

