Spain narrowly favored over England in Cup final

The Women’s World Cup championship match odds are set following England’s impressive 3-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday and Spain’s 2-1 win Tuesday over Sweden.

The early numbers from BetMGM Sportsbook show Spain emerging as a narrow favorite to win the World Cup. The Spaniards were set at -120; England is at -110.

The 90-minute odds have Spain at +165, England at +180 and a regulation-time tie listed at +210.

BetMGM also has regulation-time odds for Sunday’s third-place match, listing Sweden at +155, Australia at +160 and a tie at +230.

It’s been a tournament of increasing momentum for Spain, which opened at +600. England, meanwhile, was +450 when the Women’s World Cup began.

BetMGM reported the highest ticket percentage during the tournament was clearly on the United States (37.4 percent), with England (9.7 percent) and Japan (8.7 percent) a distant second and third, respectively. The sportsbook’s highest handle, not surprisingly, has been the U.S. (55.4 percent) followed again by England and Japan, both at 8.9 percent.

The failure of the U.S. team worked out well for most sportsbooks, with BetMGM holding the biggest liability on the Americans, followed by Japan and Sweden.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, England’s goal scorers on Wednesday, lead their side against Spain at Stadium Australia in what is expected to be a low-scoring battle.

BetMGM has the championship match total set at 2.5 goals with the over at +140 and the under at -200.

England had fallen in the semifinals in each of the two previous World Cups, while Spain is also a first-time finalist.

