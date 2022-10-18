SoFi Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - - Wiki Commons

SoFi Stadium is one of the newest and most expensive stadiums in sports. Before taking a trip to watch the Los Angeles Chargers or Los Angeles Rams at one of the best stadiums in football, here’s everything you need to know before planning your visit to SoFi Stadium.

Where is SoFi Stadium located?

SoFi Stadium is in Inglewood, California. The address is 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301.

Who plays at SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

What is the capacity at SoFi Stadium?

The capacity at SoFi Stadium is 70,000, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the gates open at SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff, per the stadium’s official website.

How much is the parking at SoFi Stadium?

For NFL Events, onsite parking inventory is extremely limited. If you do not have a parking pass, you must use one of the following alternatives:

City of Inglewood Operated Park and Ride program – The City of Inglewood offers an off-site park and ride to book your parking and shuttle trip now visit the

Public Transportation – Take the Metro C Line and disembark at Hawthorne/Lennox Station; Metro is offering an Express shuttle service from the Hawthorne/Lennox Station to SoFi Stadium on game day.

GTrans – Every Sunday, GTrans runs line 7X from Harbor Gateway Transit Center. Park for free and take the $4 round-trip ride to SoFi.

Can you tailgate at SoFi Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at SoFi Stadium. A limited number of tailgating spots are available in the pink zone only. Tailgating in lots other than the pink zone will be strictly prohibited and enforced. All parking lots open 4 hours prior to kickoff.

Can you watch the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams warm-ups at SoFi Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at SoFi Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to SoFi Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to SoFi Stadium?

Food isn’t allowed in SoFi Stadium. One water bottle of 16.9 oz or less per guest is allowed inside the stadium.

Is SoFi Stadium cashless?

SoFi Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at SoFi Stadium?

Suites at SoFi Stadium cost between $15,000- $40,000 depending on the event and game that is going on. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Located at field level on each sideline are the Field Cabanas.

The all-inclusive Bungalow suites are located at field level in the North End Zone.

Google Cloud Executive Suites wrap around Sofi Stadium, right above the first sections of general seating.

The Patio Level is directly above the 200 Level seating sections, where there are two separate levels of Patio Suites.

There are two sections of Perch Suites at SoFi Stadium, offering equal views from the NW and NE corners of the stadium.

The Terrace Suites at SoFi Stadium span each sideline directly above the 300 Level seating sections.

What is there to eat at SoFi Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at SoFi Stadium. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.