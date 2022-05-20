Sling TV’s National Streaming Day Promotion 2022

Roku introduced National Streaming Day in 2014 with the aim of celebrating streaming media of the digital age. Most streaming services take advantage of this unofficial “holiday” to shower consumers with promos and discounts. And who doesn’t love saving money? Join Sling TV in celebrating National Streaming Day and learn how you can save as a new subscriber.

What is Sling TV?

By subscribing to Sling TV’s streaming service, you can find all your favorite shows and movies, including news, live sports, and entertainment, for an affordable price. Why subscribe to a streaming service over cable, you may ask? Well, streaming services cost less than most cable TV providers, and they’re simple, convenient, and flexible, too. With Sling, you can catch the best channels at home or on the go from any device, and there are no long-term contracts, so you can pause, switch, or cancel your plan at any time.

What promotional plans are Sling TV offering for National Streaming Day?

Sling TV offers three different plans — all of which are currently 50% off your first month in honor of National Streaming Day. You can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue. Here’s what you need to know about each plan and promo:

Plan Promotional Price Channels Unique Features Sling Orange $17.50 for your first month (then $35 per month after that) 30+ channels, including ESPN, TNT, TBS, CNN, HGTV, and AMC Good for families and NBA fans Sling Blue $17.50 for your first month (then $35 per month after that) 40+ channels, including TNT, TBS, TLC, USA, FOX News, and CNN Good for entertainment and news Sling Orange & Blue $25 for your first month (then $50 per month after that) 50 channels, including ESPN, TBS, TNT, USA, CNN, TLC, and MSNBC Good for everything

What other promos are Sling TV offering for National Streaming Day?

On top of the half-off promo for your first month, Sling is also offering certain upgrades and add-on services at a discounted price. Upgrades and add-ons can help customize your subscription to best suit your needs. These promos include a:

Free upgrade to DVR Plus for your first month, which includes 200 hours of DVR storage (usually $5 per month)

Free premium SHOWTIME add-on for your first month (usually $10 per month)

$5 premium STARZ add-on for your first month (usually $9 per month)

Does Sling TV offer a free trial?

Sling TV doesn’t always have a free trial available, but when there is one, you can sign up for it on the website or on the mobile app. When a free trial is available on the website, click the orange box that says “Try it Free.” It’ll take you through the steps to sign up.

If you don’t see a free trial available on the website, you can also try signing up for one on the app. Head to the App Store or Google Play to download the Sling TV app, click “Watch Now 7 Days Free,” and follow the instructions to enter your information, such as your name, password, and credit card information. If you don’t want to be charged for your first month automatically, be sure to cancel your free trial before it ends.

How do I sign up for a Sling TV subscription?

Sling TV

If you love the channels that Sling offers and are looking for a streaming service that can satisfy your news, live sports, and entertainment desires, then now’s the time to subscribe. You’ll get 50% off your first month, and you can always cancel before the end of the billing cycle if you don’t want to be charged automatically after that. All you have to do is:

Head to Sling.com and click the orange box that says “Try Us Today.” Create an account to start watching by entering your email address and choosing a password. Click continue, select the base service you’re interested in (Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue), then select any add-on services to customize your experience if you choose to do so. At the bottom of your screen, click the white button that says “Check Out,” add your billing information, then click the orange button that says “Finish & Submit.” Start streaming!

Remember, if you’re unsatisfied with your subscription, you can cancel at any time. To avoid being charged for the next month, be sure to cancel before the end of the billing cycle. If you want to try out a different subscription, you can switch plans at any time within your account dashboard on Sling.com. You can also pay for extra add-ons, such as News Extra, Sports Extra, or EPIX, for more channel variety. Sign up for Sling TV before the promos end!