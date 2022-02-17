Sky re-sign All-Stars Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky are keeping the core of their WNBA championship team together.

The Sky re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot on Thursday. Terms of the deals were not released. However, both contracts are reportedly one-year deals.

Quigley and Vandersloot — who married each other in 2018 — are coming off a historic season with the Sky. In 2021, Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury in four games to win the WNBA championship to become the first team to win the title without entering the playoffs as a one or two seed.

Quigley, 34, averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games last season. In 313 career games with the Mercury (2009-2010), Indiana Fever (2010), San Antonio Silver Stars (2010), Seattle Storm (2011) and Sky, Quigley has averaged 10.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Vandersloot, 32, averaged 10.5 points, 8.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 32 games last season. Vandersloot, who has led the WNBA in assists the last five seasons, has averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 327 career games with the Sky.

Quigley is the Sky’s all-time leading scorer with 3,337 points. Vandersloot is right behind Quigley with 3,295 points.

“This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better,” Sky coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement. “Both Allie and Sloot have done so much for our team and for the city to arrive at the level at this level, and it speaks so much about their character and talent.”

–Field Level Media