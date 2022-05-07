Sixers fined $50K for injury reporting on Joel Embiid

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $50,000 on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules on the return of Joel Embiid.

According to the NBA, the Sixers failed to disclose Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Friday night’s Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid missed both opening games in Miami after suffering a fractured orbital bone in Philadelphia’s clinching victory over Toronto in the first round.

–Field Level Media