fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 7, 2022

Sixers fined $50K for injury reporting on Joel Embiid

Sportsnaut
May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the third quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $50,000 on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules on the return of Joel Embiid.

According to the NBA, the Sixers failed to disclose Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Friday night’s Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid missed both opening games in Miami after suffering a fractured orbital bone in Philadelphia’s clinching victory over Toronto in the first round.

–Field Level Media

Share: