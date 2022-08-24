Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations

Credit: Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances.

All players were suspended 60 games without pay.

The players:

–Pitcher Richard Cardoza, who is currently on the Dominican Summer League (DSL) roster of the New York Mets, tested positive for Stanozolol.

–Pitcher Jeremy Castro, currently on the DSL roster of the Kansas City Royals, tested positive for Stanozolol.

–Pitcher Ricardo Estrada, currently on the DSL roster of the San Francisco Giants, tested positive for Drostanolone.

–Pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, currently on the DSL roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks, tested positive for Stanozolol.

–Pitcher Jose Serrano, currently on the DSL roster of the Houston Astros, tested positive for Stanozolol.

–Infielder Christian Suarez, currently on the DSL roster of the Atlanta Braves, tested positive for Stanozolol.

The suspensions are effective immediately.

–Field Level Media