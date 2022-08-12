Shock rally for opening win in OWL Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock opened their Summer Showdown qualifying campaign with a come-from-behind, 3-2 win on Friday.

The Shock dropped the first two maps to the Washington Justice, then roared back to claim the final three maps.

In other Friday action, all in the West division, the Boston Uprising defeated the Atlanta Reign 3-1, and Toronto Defiant edged the Vancouver Titans 3-2.

Qualifying for the Summer Showdown tournament, which uses a best-of-five format, runs through Sept. 4, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled to begin in Toronto on Sept. 8.

The Justice opened with wins of 2-1 on Nepal and 5-4 on Hollywood. San Francisco notched a 3-2 win on Circuit Royal, evened the match 1-0 on Colosseo and took the deciding map, Oasis, 2-1.

The Uprising began their match with wins on Busan (2-1) and Paraiso (3-2). The Reign responded with a 3-1 victory on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, but Boston clinched with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

The Defiant and Titans alternated wins throughout their match. Toronto won 2-1 on Nepal and fell 2-0 on Paraiso. The Defiant scored a 1-0 victory on Junkertown, but Vancouver again evened things with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street. On the deciding fifth map, Oasis, Toronto emerged with a 2-1 win.

Three matches, all from the West division, are set for Saturday:

Boston Uprising vs. London Spitfire

Paris Eternal vs. Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

T1. Boston Uprising, 1-0, +2, 1 point

T1. Florida Mayhem, 1-0, +2, 1

T3. Dallas Fuel, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. New York Excelsior, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. San Francisco Shock, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. Toronto Defiant 1-0, +1, 1

7. Paris Eternal, 0-0, 0, 0

T8. Houston Outlaws, 0-1, -1, 0

T8. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, -1, 0

T8. Vancouver Titans, 0-1, -1, 0

T8. Washington Justice, 0-1, -1, 0

T12. Atlanta Reign, 0-1, -2, 0

T12. London Spitfire, 0-1, -2, 0

East

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

