Shock, Fuel advance in OWL Summer Showdown

The Dallas Fuel and San Francisco Shock notched winners-bracket victories in West Region action on Friday to advance in the Overwatch League Summer Showdown in Toronto.

Dallas and San Francisco will square off Saturday in the West winners-bracket final in the double-elimination, $330,000 tournament. West matches are being held via LAN in Toronto, while teams in the East are competing online.

Dallas beat London Spitfire 3-1, while the Shock defeated the Houston Outlaws 3-1.

The top-seeded Fuel, who were undefeated in qualifying matches, topped London 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 1-0 on Paraiso. Spitfire came back to win 3-2 on Circuit Royal, but Dallas again blanked London 1-0 on the final map, New Queen Street.

San Francisco downed Houston 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, but the Outlaws evened the match with a 5-3 victory on Hollywood. The Shock were then victorious on Circuit Royal, 2-1, and New Queen Street, 1-0, to move on to Saturday’s competition, which also features three losers-round matches.

In losers-round matches on Friday, the Toronto Defiant beat the Washington Justice 3-1 and the Florida Mayhem shut out the Vancouver Titans 3-0.

Toronto will go against Houston while Florida and London battle in losers-round matches on Saturday. The winners of those matches will face each other later in the day.

In East competition, the Seoul Dynasty defeated the Philadelphia Fusion 3-2, while the Shanghai Dragons shut out the Guangzhou Charge 3-0. On Saturday, Seoul and Shanghai will meet in a winners-round match and Philadelphia and Guangzhou will play a losers-round match.

The finals of both regional competitions are scheduled for Sunday.

Overwatch League Summer Showdown West prize pool and points distribution

1. $75,000, three OWL points

2. $50,000, two OWL points

3. $40,000, one OWL point

4. $30,000, one OWL point

5-6. $15,000, one OWL point

7-8. no money, one OWL points — Washington Justice, Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Summer Showdown East prize pool and points distribution

1. $50,000, three OWL points

2. $35,000, two OWL points

3. $20,000, one OWL point

4. no money, one OWL point

–Field Level Media