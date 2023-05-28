Shilo Sanders, Deion’s son, officially commits to Colorado

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders announced his transfer to Colorado, a move that allows him to join his father and younger brother.

His father, Deion, is the new head coach of the Buffaloes, while Shedeur is the team’s expected starting quarterback.

Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 but remained at Jackson State to complete his undergraduate degree this spring.

He confirmed his transfer destination late Saturday night with a glitzy video posted on Twitter that concluded with him wearing a Colorado uniform and the word “COMMITTED.”

Shilo Sanders recorded 20 tackles and one interception in 2022 in seven games, one season removed from collecting four picks, two forced fumbles and 39 tackles en route to earning second-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors.

He spent his first two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to play for his father.

Deion Sanders inherited a program at Jackson State that went 4-8 in 2019, the season before his arrival. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member quickly turned around the Tigers with 11-2 and 12-1 seasons from 2021-22 before landing the Colorado job.

The Buffs are coming off a 1-11 season under Karl Dorrell (fired after an 0-5 start) and interim coach Mike Sanford.

–Field Level Media