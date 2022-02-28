Sharks D Mario Ferraro (leg) recovering after surgery

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) is helped off the ice by defenseman Brent Burns (88) after suffering an apparent injury during the second period in the game against the Boston Bruins at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured lower left fibula.

Ferraro, 23, sustained the injury in the second period of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins and underwent the procedure Sunday at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose.

The expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

“It’s a tough injury,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner told the Mercury News. “With only two months to go in the season, an injury like that, time’s not on his side. So it’s a devastating blow for us. We just try to put the pieces back together.”

Ferraro was chasing a puck deep in the San Jose zone when he was hit by Boston forward Taylor Hall. Ferraro went feet-first into the end boards and had to be helped off the ice by a trainer. Hall was penalized for interference.

Ferraro has two goals and nine assists in 48 games this season. He ranks second on the team in average time on ice with 23:33 per game.

He has 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 165 games since San Jose drafted him in the second round in 2017.

–Field Level Media