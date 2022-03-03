Sharks acquire G Alex Stalock from Oilers

May 15, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a save during warmup against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers for future considerations.

Stalock, 34, last appeared in an NHL game with the Minnesota Wild during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

He played in five games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, going 3-1-0 with a 3.81 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage.

The deal was announced Wednesday night, one day after Sharks starting goalie James Reimer sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stalock spent his first five NHL seasons with San Jose, which drafted him in the fourth round in 2005.

He is 61-49-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 151 career games with the Sharks and Wild.

In September, the Oilers announced that Stalock was expected to miss the 2021-22 season due to a COVID-related heart condition called myocarditis. The Oilers selected Stalock off waivers in March 2021.

–Field Level Media