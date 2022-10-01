Sergio Alcantara leads Diamondbacks past Giants

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Alcantara drove in a career-high four runs with a pair of doubles, Drey Jameson remained unbeaten as a major-leaguer and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks stopped a San Francisco Giants’ five-game winning streak for the second consecutive week with an 8-4 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Walker and Jordan Luplow collected three hits apiece for the Diamondbacks (73-85), who improved to 2-2 on an eight-game, season-ending trip.

The Giants (79-79) took a 1-0 lead in the third on a Thairo Estrada RBI infield out, but Arizona dominated both on the mound and at the plate after that, with the visitors taking full advantage of a 12-8 edge in hits.

The Diamondbacks used a three-run fourth to take the lead for good. Walker tripled and scored on a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly to get Arizona even, before a Corbin Carroll double and Cooper Hummel walk set up Alcantara, who lashed a two-run double to left.

San Francisco got back within 3-2 on a J.D. Davis homer, his 12th, in the sixth, before Arizona once again immediately responded with an uprising, this time a five-run burst.

Once again Walker paved the way with an extra-base hit — an RBI double — after which Rojas made it 5-2 with a run-scoring single. Hummel added a sacrifice fly, before Alcantara capped the visitors’ scoring with his second two-RBI double.

Batting ninth, Alcantara bettered his previous best of three RBIs, which he’d had twice before, including last month against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His two doubles also were a career-high.

Making his fourth big-league start, including his second against the Giants, Jameson (3-0) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

The Giants scored their third and fourth runs off the Arizona bullpen when Mike Yastrzemski belted his 17th homer, a solo shot, in the eighth and Ford Proctor lifted a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

In his role of bulk-innings reliever for the Giants, Jakob Junis (5-7) took the loss, charged with four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Carroll finished with two hits, Rojas with two RBIs and Walker with two runs for the Diamondbacks, who clinched a season-series win over the Giants with a 10th win in 18 head-to-heads.

Davis had a pair of singles for San Francisco, which fell to an even .500 with four games remaining.

–Field Level Media