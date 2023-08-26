Sebastian Baez wins Winston-Salem Open for 2nd straight title

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina beat fifth-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to win the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

Baez has now won back-to-back titles after prevailing at the event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, earlier this month. He needed just 1 hour, 34 minutes to down Lehecka on Saturday.

Lehecka was headed toward a first-set victory after taking a 3-1 lead, but Baez stormed back, winning four straight games to take control. Lehecka pulled within 5-4, but Baez took the next game on his second set point to secure the early edge.

The second set followed a similar pattern, as Lehecka took a 2-0 lead before Baez once again prevailed in four consecutive games, this time going up 4-2. Lehecka pulled within 4-3, but that was the closest he would get.

Baez won 31 of 42 first-service points while racking up 28 winners. Lehecka had 21 winners, but he was hampered by five double faults and 14 unforced errors.

–Field Level Media