Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Approximately one day removed from a “rogue drone” delaying a Washington Huskies victory over the Stanford Cardinal at Husky Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks were victim of that during their home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Now if you happen to be asking yourself why, which is more than fair to do so, one can lean on the alien effect these drones appear to posses so very well. That’s especially true at times when the sun has already set.

But does that even remotely make any sense? No, it does not. But pun is absolutely intended.

Nonetheless, the over-active, greatly enthused tech aficionado(s) responsible for interrupting football games in the Pacific Northwest this weekend has succeeded in garnering attention for reasons miles from being explained.

Game-interrupting drones have apparently become a theme with the Seattle Seahawks becoming the latest example

While the purpose of causing a relatively brief delay in play remains patently unclear, this has apparently become “a thing” across modern sports in this sacred year of 2022. Drone disruptions have also happened during two different Major League Baseball games this season as well.

Sadly, until we find answers other than someone claiming they really wanted to see confused-looking refs point to the sky in complete dismay, football fans nationwide have no choice but to lean heavily on devoted Reddit sleuths to peel away at the layers and inevitably uncover the truth behind the growing — and extremely mundane — drone disrupting dilemma.

As for what really mattered, the Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 27-23.

Even better, the Seahawks have the great fortune of taking a breather from Seattle for Week 4 against the Lions in Detroit. Not exactly ideal by any means, but at least it’s a dome and not a drone.