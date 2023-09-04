Seattle Mariners linked to surprise pursuit of MVP candidate this winter

A new report suggests the Seattle Mariners could be a dark horse contender for one of the biggest free agents in MLB history.

After having a solid start to the season, the Seattle Mariners had a disappointing June and seemed on track to falling right back into their rut that saw the team come short of a playoff birth for two straight decades. However, in July and August, they have been one of the best in baseball. Going from having an outside chance of winning a Wild Card spot to sitting in first place in the American League West to start September.

It has created a belief that the core of the team could help them be a playoff contender for the foreseeable future. However, it can’t be forgotten that the team was swept right out of the postseason last year by the Houston Astros. And while they have a group that can be a playoff contender every year, they are far from being a serious World Series threat.

That is why some have speculated that the organization could use some of its valuable chips in the minors to eventually swing a blockbuster trade or two to get the sort of impact players that can make them a championship-caliber team soon. But a new report actually suggests they could instead make a push for a game-changer talent in MLB free agency this winter.

Seattle Mariners linked to Shohei Ohtani free agent sweepstakes

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote about the market for Shohei Ohtani this winter and how it may have changed after the revelation he could undergo a second Tommy John surgery in the offseason. However, when running down the strongest contenders for the Japanese superstar, he claimed the Seattle Mariners are right there with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres as likely landing spots.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2022): .304 AVG, .412 OBP, .654 SLG, 44 HR. 92 RBI, 102 R

The Mariners haven’t been a franchise that is willing to splurge in free agency. Especially for someone like Ohtani who could get a half billion in a long-term contract because of his ability to both hit and pitch at an elite level. However, Seattle does seem like a good fit for the 29-year-old MVP candidate.

All reports claim he would prefer to stay on the West Coast, and a winning team is as much a priority as the money, so Seattle would have a real chance if they were willing to spend the kind of cash needed to land him.