Seahawks’ leading tackler Jordyn Brooks (knee) out vs. Jets

Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who entered the afternoon second in the NFL in tackles, left Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets with an apparent right knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Brooks was injured late in the second quarter and was helped off the field. After being evaluated in the medical tent, he was taken to the locker room on a cart.

In his third NFL season, the 2020 first-round draft pick (27th overall pick) had started all 16 games for Seattle thus far. Before his injury, he had four tackles against the Jets, including one for a loss, upping his season total to a team-high 161 tackles.

The Jets also ruled out starting safety Lamarcus Joyner due to a hip injury. Seattle led 17-6 at halftime.

