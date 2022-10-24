Seahawks get ‘good report’ on injured receiver DK Metcalf

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll said the “great report” the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday’s practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery,” Carroll said. “He hurt his patellar tendon some… It’s a great report.”

A determination on the length of any absence from practice or availability for games this week and beyond will be made at a later date. Seattle visits the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 6.

Metcalf was injured while attempting to catch a pass near the goal line in the first quarter and ruled out for the game, which the Seahawks won over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 4-3 and take sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

X-rays at the scene were negative and Carroll said Monday additional tests confirmed no extension damage to Metcalf’s injured knee.

Metcalf, 24, had one catch for 12 yards before exiting. He has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns this season, his fourth in the NFL.

–Field Level Media