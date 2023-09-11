MLB insider offers worrisome update on San Diego Padres chances of re-signing Blake Snell this winter

A new report suggests there are some inside the San Diego Padres organization that don’t believe they will be able to re-sign star pitcher Blake Snell this winter.

The San Diego Padres’ 2023 campaign has been a massive disappointment. Heading into the season there was so much hope the team that went to the National League Championship Series in 2022 could finish the story this time and make it all the way to the World Series. However, with a month left in the season, they are near the bottom of the NL West standings.

There are several reasons why the Pads have underperformed this season, but one player blame can’t be put on is ace Blake Snell. Despite some surprisingly high numbers in walks, the 30-year-old is having one of the best years of his eight-year career and leads San Diego in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, and his 2.52 ERA is the best among the team’s starters.

Blake Snell stats (2023): 13-9, 2.52 ERA, 1.255 ERA, 209 SO, 161.0 IP

San Diego Padres don’t expect to re-sign Blake Snell in MLB free agency

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the San Diego Padres, Snell is having a career year just in time for a jump into MLB free agency this winter, and it seems the organization isn’t confident they will be able to retain his services in the years ahead.

On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that “The San Diego Padres are not expected to re-sign Cy Young favorite Blake Snell, believing he could command at least $200 million on the free-agent market.”

While he would make history as the first pitcher to lead MLB in ERA and walks in the same season, strong starting arms are always at a premium and he is arguably the best pitcher available in free agency this winter.

Not being able to pay up now to keep a top pitcher will surely frustrate some San Diego fans who have seen them spend huge sums for several everyday players in recent years, including Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado.