San Antonio Spurs fans have great reaction to winning NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs will pick No. 1 overall when the 2023 NBA Draft comes calling on June 22 after they won the lottery Tuesday night.

Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you already know that the selection will be 7-foot-5 France native Victor Wembanyama. He’s seen as a generational talent and someone who could act the part of a franchise cornerstone.

For a Spurs team that has missed out on the playoffs each of the past four seasons after a 23-year run of postseason basketball, this could change things big time.

San Antonio Spurs fans knew that full well as their team was about to win the lottery Tuesday night. It also didn’t hurt that the Roo Pub in San Antonio offered to cover all of the drinks if the Spurs landed the No. 1 pick. Once they did, it was downright pandemonium inside the watering hole. Check this out:

“If the Spurs draw the #1 pick, every open tab before the announcement will be on us! This is not including gratuity. This is a deal you don’t want to miss! See you at the Roo,” the establishment announced.

We’re not sure if the customers were more excited about the drinks or their Spurs acquiring the top pick and Victor Wembanyama. Either way, this is what sports should be all about.

San Antonio Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery in franchise-altering moment

The last two times San Antonio received the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, it added two Hall of Famers. Back in 1987, David Robinson came from Navy to act as their franchise cornerstone. San Antonio would go on to win two NBA titles with Robinson leading the charge.

Twenty-one years later, Tim Duncan ended up being the first overall pick of the Spurs. All he did in nearly two decades with San Antonio was lead the organization to five NBA titles.

With the Spurs having missed out on the playoffs four consecutive seasons, the hope is that Wembanyama will change the dynamics big time.

In fact, future Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich and Co. are coming off a 60-loss season. It is San Antonio’s worst performance since back in 1996-97. Months later Tim Duncan was selected No. 1 overall, changing the dynamics big time.

Will history repeat itself here? We’ll find out sooner rather than later.