New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas questionable, cornerback Paulson Adebo out vs Falcons

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans could be leaning on reinforcements in the secondary when the Saints kick off the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu did not practice and is listed as questionable and cornerback Paulson Adebo is out for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Mathieu, who got a late start to practice in training camp, was listed with an illness and hadn’t been on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday.

The Saints aren’t yet declaring wide receiver Michael Thomas ready to go after a yearlong absence recovering from ankle surgery. He’s questionable for Week 1 due to a hamstring injury and was a limited practice participant for the third consecutive day.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) was ruled out by the Saints.

The Falcons expect first-round pick Drake London to be a game-time decision. He’s questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback Darren Hall (quadriceps) also is questionable.

–Field Level Media