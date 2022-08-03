Saints S Tyrann Mathieu rejoins team

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the New Orleans Saints at training camp on Wednesday after missing the first six days to address a “personal matter.”

Mathieu, born in New Orleans and developed at LSU, reported to camp on Tuesday night. He signed a three-year, $28.3 million contract in May and is expected to start alongside Marcus Maye in the reconstructed Saints’ defense.

Head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week he didn’t have a timetable for Mathieu to join the team on the practice field.

The three-time All-Pro, who turned 30 on May 13, started 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and posted 76 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three fumble recoveries and one sack.

A third-round pick out of LSU in 2013, Mathieu has 26 interceptions (three pick-sixes) and 10 sacks in 129 contests (120 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018) and Chiefs. He won Super Bowl LIV in his first season with Kansas City.

–Field Level Media