Saints QB Derek Carr in concussion protocol again

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited Sunday’s 33-28 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions due to a concussion as well as shoulder and back injuries.

The Saints placed Carr in concussion protocol for the second time this season. He also was in the protocol after being hurt in a Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said he wasn’t sure if Carr’s concussion was serious.

“I don’t know that,” Allen said. “He’s going in for evaluation on a couple of different things but he’s in the concussion protocol.”

Carr was injured when he took a hit from Detroit pass rusher Bruce Irvin. He stayed on the ground as team medical personnel examined him. A cart was pulled up but Carr eventually walked to the medical tent on his own power then later walked to the locker room.

Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, one touchdowns and one interception before exiting.

Jameis Winston complete 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards and Tayson Hill threw two incompletions for the Saints.

