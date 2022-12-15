Sahalee CC to host 2024 Women’s PGA Championship

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., PGA of America announced Thursday.

The par-72 course previously hosted the 2016 Women’s PGA as well as the 1998 PGA Championship.

In 2016 at Sahalee, Brooke Henderson defeated then-No. 1 Lydia Ko with a birdie in a one-hole playoff to win her first major championship. In 1998, Vijay Singh recorded a final-round 2-under par 68 to finish at 9-under and win his first major championship.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to bring the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the best women players in the world back to a premier venue in the Pacific Northwest,” PGA President John Lindert said. “Sahalee Country Club was an outstanding host for the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has a rich history in hosting major championships. We are excited to return to Washington in 2024.”

A date for the summer 2024 tournament has not been finalized.

Designed by Ted Robinson in 1969 and renovated by Rees Jones in 1996, Sahalee Country Club takes its name after the Chinook phrase “High Heavenly Ground.” The layout was carved out of the tall, majestic cedar and Douglas fir trees native to the Pacific Northwest and is consistently ranked among America’s greatest courses.

“Sahalee is excited to add to our rich history of hosting major championship golf,” Sahalee Country Club director of golf Bryan Nicholson said. “We look forward to welcoming back the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and working with the PGA of America to showcase the greatest women golfers in the world at our High Heavenly Ground.”

The Women’s PGA Championship annually features one of the strongest fields in women’s golf. The 156-player field includes the top eight finishers from the previous year’s LPGA Professionals National Championship plus the winner of the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

The 2023 Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 21-25 on the Lower Course at historic Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. The 2025 event will take place at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

–Field Level Media