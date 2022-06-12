Royals reinstate left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett (illness)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals reinstated left-hander Amir Garrett from the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.

Garrett, who had been on the list since May 26, is returning following his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha.

Garrett, 30, is 1-0 with a 4.61 ERA in 16 relief appearances during his first season with the Royals. He owns an 11-17 record with a 5.08 ERA in 251 career games (14 starts) with the Cincinnati Reds and Royals.

Also on Sunday, Kansas City optioned Angel Zerpa to Double-A Northwest Arkansas and transferred fellow left-hander Jake Brentz to the 60-day injured list.

While Zerpa, 22, hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, Brentz has been sidelined since late April with a left flexor strain.

Brentz, 27, is 0-3 with a 23.63 ERA in eight relief appearances this season.

–Field Level Media