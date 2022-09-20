Royals rally from deficit to beat Twins

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Salvador Perez drove in Bobby Witt Jr. with a two-out double in the seventh inning to help the Royals defeat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City.

The Royals (59-89) won for the first time this season when trailing by three runs at any point in the game. Minnesota opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning.

The Twins (73-75) fell to 6-12 in September.

Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the win. Scott Barlow picked up a five-out save, his 22nd in 26 chances.

Michael Fulmer (5-6) took the loss.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Dylan Bundy allowed four runs on four hits, including two homers, in 4 2/3 innings. Zack Greinke allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

After escaping a jam in the first, Greinke was not as fortunate in the second. Jake Cave beat out a one-out infield single. Gilberto Celestino lined a single to right and then Matt Wallner doubled to right, scoring Cave. Carlos Correa stroked a two-out single between third and short, scoring Celestino and Wallner.

In the top of the third, Greinke struck out Cave, notching his 1,000th career strikeout with the Royals, passing Tom Gordon for seventh place on the club’s all-time list.

The Royals, who had been retired in order in the first two innings, got two runs back in the third. Edward Olivares led off with a double down the left-field line. He was still on second with two outs, but MJ Melendez drove him in with a two-run home run.

Hunter Dozier, whose last home run came on July 31, homered in the fifth to tie the game. Nate Eaton followed with a single. He stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an infield hit by Bobby Witt Jr.

The Twins tied it in the sixth. Gio Urshela led off with a double. He scored on a two-out double by Cave off of reliever Amir Garrett.

Perez’s double, the Royals’ third straight double, drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

