Royals-Indians series finale postponed by rain

Sep 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) slides safely for a double beside Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) in the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s scheduled series finale in Cleveland between the Indians and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up next Monday in Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. ET, a previously scheduled day off for both teams. The two teams are scheduled to play three games in Kansas City, beginning Tuesday.

The Royals swept a doubleheader on Monday before the Indians responded with a 4-1 victory the following day.

The Indians (74-76) host the Chicago White Sox to open a five-game series on Thursday.

The Royals (69-83) visit the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series beginning Friday.

–Field Level Media