Royal Ravens reveal 2023 CDL roster

Credit: London Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens officially revealed their five-player roster for the 2023 Call of Duty League season on Thursday.

Returnees Byron “Nastie” Plumridge and Trei “Zer0” Morris will be joined by Paul “PaulEhx” Avila, Obaid “Asim” Asim and Matthew “skrapz” Marshall.

“Europe’s last hope,” the team tweeted Thursday, referring to the Paris Legion’s move to Las Vegas. “Ready to stand strong for the region.”

It will mark PaulEhx’s third stint with the Royal Ravens. He was with the team for six months in 2021 and returned in a substitute role in March before joining the New York Subliners for the remainder of the 2022 season.

skrapz also spent a little more than a year with London in before leaving for the Legion in December 2020. His stint with Paris ended in August 2021 and he had been competing for Aw0babobs since July.

Asim is already a journeyman in the Call of Duty League scene. After playing for FaZe Clan in 2019, he signed with the Minnesota Rokkr. He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Subliners over the past three years.

London finished fourth during the regular season in 2022, but the Ravens were eliminated by the Subliners in the first elimination round of the playoffs.

–Field Level Media